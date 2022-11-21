Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be “extremely vigilant” after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.

Police say it started in August when the victim received a call from a man claiming to be an employee of a financial institution selling bonds. The would-be investor subsequently sent three different transfers totalling around $800,000 and expected to see a return on their money in November. When the victim contacted their financial institution, they were informed it was, in fact, a fraud. They then called police.

“The OPP is reminding all Norfolk County residents to be extremely vigilant and to be alert for unsolicited calls, emails, or visitors that arrive at your residence,” OPP said in a media release.

“If anyone should receive a call in this manner, please contact your financial institution immediately.”

The OPP is also asking anyone who may have information about this particular incident to contact them.