Ontario senior soars into the sky to fulfil lifelong dream of being a pilot

Barrie resident Frank Best came down to the Tillsonburg Regional Airport on Tuesday to fulfill a lifelong dream of flying a plane.

Although he doesn’t classify himself as a thrill-seeker, the 88-year-old has always dreamt of being a pilot.

“When I was maybe six or seven years old, we lived near Shelburne and ‘flights of Harvard’ would come out on training mission and I had a little cardboard box that was my airplane,” said Best.

His family said he has always sought out unique experiences, no matter how wild or crazy they may be.

So for his birthday this year, his family decided to help him celebrate it in a grand way and cross off a bucket list achievement, by learning to fly an airplane.

His family worked alongside the staff at Amica Little Lake retirement residence to arrange this once in a lifetime experience.

Best’s wife, children and grandchildren cheered from the tarmac as he took off from the Tillsonburg airport, alongside a professional pilot.

Best turns 89 on July 31, 2023.