A group of seniors at a Kitchener, Ont. retirement home is taking the social media market by storm.

They're among a growing number of seniors who are sharing videos on TikTok. The retirement home, Highland Place, is posting videos of the residents sharing their life experience with the world.

"I don't have a computer and I don't know anything about TikTok," 92-year-old Mary Lang said.

Senior living consultant Nicole McNall said Lang thinks it's funny, but doesn't really understand why she's so popular.

One of Lang's most popular videos has been seen more than 250,000 times.

"My favourite age was the start of our 40s," she said in the video.

"My husband and I each had our own car. We built a cottage, we travelled and we had the money to do it."

We ask our residents life advice and you won’t believe their answers. #tiktokgrandma #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #foryourlove #lifeadvice #covid19

That video started a trend for other residents at Highland Place. It's become a new initiative at the retirement residence.

The platform allows the residents to share their life experience and advice.

"People is my thing, it's just so genuine to me," resident Janet Bowyer explained.

"If I can be of any help to anybody, it just gives me great joy."

They're offering some tips for others to get through the pandemic:

Janet Bowyer:

"If you have a window such as I do, I open it and I say hello to everybody."

Leona Seguin:

"The main thing is we have to accept whatever we're in and then it's better."

Mary Lang:

"Make the most of what you've got and where you live. If you don't like it, well, you're going to have to put up with it, so just make the most of it."

Highland Place plans to continue creating the TikTok videos with their senior residents.

They hope to engage with others through the platform and to get the public involved.

"I would really love people to send me some of their questions they would like me to ask some of our residents," McNall said.

We could all learn something about love and she knows how to make love last. #tiktokgrandma #lifeadvice #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #inspiration