Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC

The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing up to 150 kilometres away or be billed $400 per day if they refuse.

Bill 7, also known as the “More Beds, Better Care Act,” allows for the temporary transfer of senior patients waiting for space in a long-term care home to another home not of their choosing. It received royal assent at the end of August and takes effect on Sept. 21.

Advocates indicated concern that seniors would be transferred to long-term care homes far away from family, or that they would be charged exorbitant fees to remain in hospital if they choose to refuse the offer.

As part of the new rules released Wednesday afternoon, the government set firm guidelines as to how far a patient can be moved.

As of Sept. 21, if there is no space at a discharged patient’s home of choice, they can be transferred to a home within a 70-kilometre radius in southern Ontario or a 150-kilometre radio in northern Ontario.

If there is no long-term care home or if there is limited vacancy within this radius, placement coordinators can select the next closest home to the patient's preferred location.

If they refuse the spot, the hospital is allowed to charge the patients a daily fee of $400.

The charges would begin 24 hours after discharge as of Nov. 20 and apply to any discharged patient who refuses to leave hospital.

Prior to these regulations, the maximum rate for alternative level of care (ALC) patients choosing to stay in hospital rather than move to one of their five homes of chose was $62.18 per day, or close to $1,900 a month.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the $400 amount is meant to provide a strong incentive for families to agree to the move.

“We chose $400 because w believe it is enough of a concern for people to have those challenging conversations with the placement coordinators to make the effort, as a family, to have the conversations about where do we want our loved ones as they travelled through their next journey,” she said.

“The bottom line is acute care hospital beds need to be for acute care patients.”

The government said these restrictions were based on input from the health-care and long-term care sector.

In a joint statement, the province’s health and long-term care ministers said the policy “frees up hospital beds so that people waiting for surgeries can get them sooner” while also easing pressure on overcrowded emergency rooms.

“This policy, developed using the best advice, will be implemented compassionately, always with an eye to providing the best possible and most appropriate care to all Ontarians."

