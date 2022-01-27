Ontario set to resume non-urgent surgeries on Monday

The province is set to resume some health services on Monday that were paused to preserve hospital capacity earlier this month.

Detailed in new regulations approved Thursday afternoon, the province said that it will be taking a “phased approach” to getting back on track with some surgeries that were halted in early January.

At the time, hospitals pivoted to prepare for a rapid increase of COVID-19 related hospitalizations that put pressure on the health care system.

The resumption of health care services includes non-urgent surgeries and procedures in pediatrics, diagnostic services, cancer screenings, some ambulatory clinics, private hospitals and independent health facilities.

However, officials warned that not all hospitals will immediately resume these procedures and that “hospitals will need to meet certain criteria.” Although, details on how this criteria would take shape were limited, apart from stating that selection would based on “local context and conditions.”

Also announced in the new regulations released on Thursday, the province said that individuals attending indoor events at a sporting or concert venue, a movie theatre, or other gaming establishments will be allowed to eat and drink, as long as they remain seated.

This comes as Ontario prepares to enter the first step of the latest reopening plan, which will allow restaurants and gyms to operate at 50 per cent capacity.