Sixty-four more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, while Ontario set a new record for cases of novel coronavirus across the province.

Ottawa Public Health reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. There are no new deaths in Ottawa linked to COVID-19.

The daily COVID-19 report shows a spike in Ottawa's cases per 100,000 and percent positivity rate. Public health reports Ottawa's percent positivity rate was 2.5 per cent for the period of Dec. 23-29, while the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases has increased to 40.1 cases per 100,000.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 9,866 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 392 deaths.

Public Health Ontario had reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. Ottawa Public Health has previously said there can be discrepancies in the COVID-19 totals based on when the cases are reported.

Across Ontario, there are 2,923 cases of COVID-19, a sharp increase over the previous one-day record of 2,553 set on Tuesday.

There are 998 new cases in Toronto, 408 in York Region and 441 in Peel Region.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26.

COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 40.1 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.5 per cent (Dec. 23-Dec. 29)

Reproduction number: 1.22 (seven day average)

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 13 people are currently in an Ottawa hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Two people are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 20s, one is in their 50s (This person is in the ICU), three are in their 60s (One is in the ICU), six are in their 80s, and one is 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa with active cases of COVID-19 increased on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 473 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 446 active cases on Tuesday.

A total 9,001 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 676 cases

10-19 years-old: 1,179 cases

20-29 years-old: 2,056 cases

30-39 years-old: 1,356 cases

40-49 years-old: 1,258 cases

50-59 years-old: 1,149 cases

60-69-years-old: 757 cases

70-79 years-old: 489 cases

80-89 years-old: 561 cases

90+ years old: 385 cases

COVID-19 testing

Public Health Ontario reported 39,210 COVID-19 tests were completed in the previous 24 hours.

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,826 swabs were taken at Ottawa's assessment centres on Dec. 28.

A total 2,330 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.5 per cent for the period Dec. 23-29.

COVID-19 cases across the region

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Four cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 12 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four cases

Quebec health officials report 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 22 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The COVID-19 outbreak is now over at Extendicare Starwood.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel Ecole secondaire publique Gisele-Lalonde École élémentaire catholique Terre-Des-Jeunes Grandir Ensemble a l'ecole Terre des Jeunes Ridgemont High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Besserer Place Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Courtyards on Eagleson Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Group Home – 27498 Group home – 27332 Madonna Care Community Maison Accueil-Sagesse Manoir Marochel Parkway House Riverpath Retirement Community Shelter – 27273 Shelter – 27734 Village at the Glebe Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).