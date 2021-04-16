Ontario sets new one-day record for COVID-19 cases; 345 new cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa for the sixth time in seven days, while Ontario set a new one-day record for COVID-19 cases.

Public health reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to the virus. A total of 170 of the 345 new cases of COVID-19 involve Ottawa residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 21.311 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 480 deaths.

For the first time during the pandemic, the number of people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses has exceeded 100 patients. As of Friday, there are 104 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, including 34 in the ICU.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital had 30 COVID-19 patients in the hospital on Friday, including 12 in the ICU. There are also 30 patients at the Montfort Hospital.

The 345 new cases on Friday follows a record-tying 370 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa on Thursday.

Across Ontario, there are 4,812 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials reported 1,489 cases in Toronto, 851 in Peel Region and 491 in York Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 366 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 cases reported due to the timing the data is collected.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 8-14): 218.8

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.5 per cent

Reproduction number: 1.23 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 16:

Dose 1 administered: 225,937 (+17,920)

Dose 2 administered: 28,473 (+327

Total doses received: 279,390

The city has received 2,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 25,740 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine so far this week. A shipment of 28,400 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived earlier this week

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 2,925

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 9

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a new record for highest number of patients in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

As of Friday, there are 104 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19, up from 84 on Thursday.

Thirty-three people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), eight are in their 30s (Two are in the ICU), Eight are in their 40s (two are in the ICU), 21 are in their 50s (nine are in the ICU), 27 are in their 60s (Nine are in the ICU), 25 are in their 70s (eight are in the ICU), 10 are in their 80s (two is in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa exceeded 3,000 for the first time during the pandemic on Friday.

Public health reports 3,116 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 2,953 active cases on Thursday.

181 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 17,715 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 34 new cases (1,667 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 49 new cases (2,678 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 87 new cases (4,814 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 57 new cases (3,172 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 42 new cases (2,770 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 41 new cases (2,559 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 19 new cases (1,520 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 8 new cases (868 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 7 new cases (770 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new cases (490 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,639 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 14.

A total of 6,393 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 56 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 13 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Eight new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 151 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 34 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 10 active community outbreaks: two outbreaks are linked to restaurants, two outbreaks are linked to construction workplaces, one linked to a health workplace, one outbreak is linked to a religious or spiritual organization, one outbreak is linked to a private social event, one outbreak is linked to sports & recreation, one is linked to a multi-unit dwelling and one is linked to a retail workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Kanata Research Park Family Centre (April 1) Connaught Public School (April 2) Centre Educatif La Clementine (April 6) Sawmill Creek Elementary School (April 6) Adrienne Clarkson Elementary School (April 8) Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (April 8) John McCrae Secondary School (April 8) École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne Cartier (April 9) Mary Honeywell Elementary School (April 9) Edelweiss Private Academy (April 10) Glen Ogilvie Public School (April 10) Assumption catholic elementary school (April 11) Immaculata High School (April 11 ) St. Peter High School (April 11) Elgin Street Public School (April 12) Turnbull School (April 13) École élémentaire catholique des Voyageurs (April 13) Pleasant Park Public School – child care (April 14) (NEW)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) St. Vincent Hospital - 4N (March 26) Group Home A-11533 (March 31) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Park Place Retirement Home (April 4) Viva Barrhaven Retirement Community (April 5) Chartwell Heritage Retirement Home (April 6) General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-1282 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Group Home A-13005 (April 12) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Group Home A-13275 (April 14) Group Home A-13348 (April 4)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.