Ontario shoppers can get Aeroplan points for buying alcohol at LCBO

Ontario shoppers can now get Aeroplan points in exchange for purchasing alcohol at the LCBO.

Air Canada's Aeroplan program originally announced the new partnership in a news release back in August, saying that the multi-year deal will allow customers to reap the benefits of membership while purchasing booze.

Starting today, members will earn one Aeroplan point for every $4 spent at an LCBO retail store. The points can be redeemed for flights, hotels and car rentals.

Officials said they plan to also allow members to use Aeroplan points for LCBO gift cards, although that part of the partnership has not launched yet. When it is available, members will be able to get a $10 gift card for 1,000 Aeroplan points.

“We’re delighted to launch Aeroplan as a way to provide rewarding and personalized offerings to our customers and suppliers,” Vanda Provato, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, said in a statement.

“This launch is particularly timely given that we are in the holiday season and many customers are looking for the perfect choice to make moments great.”

Shoppers will be able to earn two times the base points on their first purchase of $50 or more starting today until Nov. 28.

Officials also said that shoppers who are not Aeroplan members and who join before Nov. 28 will be able to receive 250 bonus points on their first LCBO purchase.

However, points can only be accumulated if a purchase is made at a retail store. Officials say they hope to allow Aeroplan members to earn points on online or in-app purchases "in the future."

Shoppers do not need to be Ontario residents in order to take advantage of this offer.