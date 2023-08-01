Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa police officer fires 'less lethal' round at man

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the Ottawa Police Service after an officer fired a less lethal round at a man in Centretown.

The incident happened at around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Lisgar and Lyon streets. Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa that officers were helping Gatineau police with the execution of an arrest warrant in the 400 block of Lisgar Street at the time.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that while police were trying to arrest a 24-year-old man when he ran into a nearby parking lot. An officer fired a less lethal weapon and hit the man.

An SIU spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa by phone on Tuesday that the mandate was invoked because an officer fired an ARWEN (Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield) at a man and the SIU is compelled to investigate any time a police officer discharges a firearm at a person. ARWENs are considered firearms for the purposes of the SIU's mandate.

Ottawa paramedics said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The SIU said the man was not seriously injured.

The SIU is an independent government agency that also investigates police actions that may have resulted in death, serious injury, or sexual assault.