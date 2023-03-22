Ontario SIU investigating Kingston man's death at Hotel Dieu Hospital parking garage

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances around a man's death in Kingston, Ont. Wednesday.

Kingston police were called to the Hotel Dieu Hospital in the city's downtown just before 7 a.m. for what a spokesperson said was "suspicious activity."

According to the Special Investigations Unit, officers were called because a man was seen on the ledge of the fourth floor of the parking garage Wednesday morning.

"Upon arriving at the scene, an officer exited his cruiser and attempted to speak with the man," a news release from the SIU said. "Shortly after, the man fell to the ground below."

The SIU said the man died in hospital. His identity has not been released.

Police tape was put up around the parking garage Wednesday and roads were closed in the area of Brock and Sydenham streets. The streets have since reopened.

Due to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoking its mandate, Kingston police would not comment further.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday in Kingston.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.