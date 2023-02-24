Ontario SPCA calls on cupcake crusaders for fundraising event

Get out those mixing bowls and preheat your oven for Cupcake Day for the Ontario SPCA on Monday.

The Ontario SPCA is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

It's calling on all cupcake crusaders to make or bake a difference to raise funds for animals in need across the province.

"Set your timers because the countdown is on to Cupcake Day, which truly is the sweetest day of the year," said Brandy Hill, Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre manager.

As a registered charity that does not receive government funding, Hill said the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to help animals in need. By participating in Cupcake Day, you provide urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home.

Registration is free online to plan a Cupcake Day party any time in February.

Hill suggested hosting a cupcake day party at home, work, and school – anywhere, cupcakes will be appreciated.

"It's a piece of cake to get involved and change the lives of animals in need in your community," said Hill.