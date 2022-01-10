Ontario SPCA reminds pet owners to be cautious during extreme winter weather

With extremely cold temperatures across northeastern Ontario, the Ontario SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals when the pets are outdoors.

In particular, the SPCA said pet owners should be mindful of how long their animal is outside in cold temperatures.

"It’s really important to keep in mind that they can feel the cold just like we can,” said Kallie Milleman, spokesperson with the Ontario SPCA. "To keep them safe, we want to make sure we are limiting our time outside."

Officials said as most dog owners are aware, each dog breed responds to cold weather in different ways. Pet owners should keep that in mind.

“If you do have a smaller dog or a short-haired dog, they are going to be feeling that cold weather a little bit more than, let’s say, a dog with a thicker coat like a husky,” said Milleman.

“Maybe you have the option to let them outdoors for five to 10 minutes every couple of hours. If we’re starting to sense that they are starting to shiver or maybe they’re lifting up that paw and feeling that cold, we want to get them indoors.”

The Ontario SPCA also has other suggestions for pet owners:

- Leave pets at home: Leave your animal at home where they are warm and safe when you’re running errands. Cars cool down quickly and don’t hold in body heat, which can lead to animals suffering from cold stress, hypothermia or frostbite.

- Keep paws clean: Use a damp towel to wipe your pet’s paws and underside if they’ve walked along salted sidewalks or roads. Salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice on roads and sidewalks can irritate and burn your pet’s sensitive paws and can cause illness if ingested.

- Clean up car spills: Keep an eye out for antifreeze or other automotive leaks in your driveway. Antifreeze has a sweet taste that can be attractive to animals and can be fatal if ingested.

- Watch for cats seeking warmth under vehicle hoods: Knock on the hood of your car or sound the horn before starting the engine. Cats hiding under hoods can be injured or killed by the fan belt.