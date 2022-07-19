Ontario SPCA urges owners to keep their pets safe during heat wave

The Ontario SPCA cautions pet owners to keep their furry friends at home in cool conditions as the temperatures climb across southern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning, impacting municipalities from Dufferin to Innisfil, Barrie, Orillia and Midland.

Temperatures will reach 31C with humidex values into the upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The heat can be deadly to pets left in vehicles.

"If you can't take your pet with you when you stop, leave them at home where they are safe," the Ontario SPCA noted. "Temperatures inside a vehicle can quickly reach dangerous levels on warm days."

When outside, pets should have access to cold water and shade, and owners need to be watchful for heatstroke.

"Signs of heatstroke include increased heart rate, excessive panting or drooling, listlessness, confusion or disorientation, bright red gums, vomiting or diarrhea, collapse, seizure or coma and body temperature higher than 40C," the animal welfare organization added.

It also stated to limit exercise during a heat wave.

"Our animals count on us to keep them safe," says Dr. Stephanie Black, Chief Veterinary Officer, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Anyone with concerns about an animal's welfare is asked to call 1-833-926-4625 or local police.

"If you see an animal in a hot car in distress and are concerned the animal's life is in danger, call 911 immediately," the organization concluded.