Ontario is spending $25 million to build a new interchange along Highway 17 at Calabogie Road.

MPP John Yakabuski announced that as part of the widening of Hwy. 17 from two lanes to four between Arnprior and Renfrew, a new interchange will be built at Hwy. 17 and Calabogie Road.

"Building a new interchange at Highway 17 and Calabogie Road provides increased safety and traffic improvements for this area while also laying the groundwork for the widening of Hwy. 17," said Yakabuski in a statement.

"We have made significant progress on this project and I can't wait to see the positive impact it will have once completed."

The construction of the new interchange in the Township of McNab/Braeside is Stage 1 of the project to widen 22.5 kilometres of Hwy. 17 in Renfrew County. The $25 million contract to design and build the new interchange was awarded to Aecon Construction Ontario East Limited.

Construction on the new interchange is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.

Last May, Ontario announced it was seeking bidders for the first phase of the Highway 17 expansion.

Phase 2 of the project includes building three new interchanges and widening Highway 17 from two lanes to four from Scheel Drive in the Township of McNab/Braeside to just west of Bruce Street in Horton Township.