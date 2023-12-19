Ontario spent $2 billion less than planned in first half of this fiscal year, FAO says

The Ontario government spent about $2 billion less than planned in the first two quarters of the fiscal year while using contingency funds to offset increases in health and justice, according to a report by the Financial Accountability Office (FAO) of Ontario.

The report found that the province had planned to spend $85.6 billion between April and September 2023. Unaudited spending shows they actually spent about $83.6 billion.

It suggests that the savings were found in other programs, followed by interest on debt, social services, and education.

In the health and justice sectors, the province spent more money than planned.

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives ponied up $811 million more than expected for the health sector, primarily for services, drug programs, and provincial programs.

More money was also spent on funding for capital transit projects, the justice sector, and child care.

These adjustments were offset through the withdrawal from the province’s Contingency Fund.

As of Sept. 30, the Contingency Fund has a remaining balance of $2.9 billion. At the start of the year, there was about $4 billion in the fund.

Ontario’s spending plan for the remainder of the fiscal year is also lower than expected.

According to the FAO, the province’s spending plan is down about $32 million as of the end of the second quarter.

The FAO noted the largest year-over-year spending increases include Metrolinx infrastructure projects, the operation of long-term care homes and school board operating grants.

A spokesperson for the treasury board's office said the FAO report is not representative of actual spending.

"The FAO's snapshot in time simply isn't reflective of the realities of our government's investments in delivering better services for Ontarians," Christopher Martin-Chan said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

"Our government will continue with our responsible, targeted approach to build a more resilient economy and a stronger Ontario.”