Ontario Street to be closed for utility work until Friday


Ontario Street between Princess Avenue and Lorne Avenue to be closed from Monday December 11 until Friday, December 14 for private utility work (Source: City of London)

The City of London is reminding the public of a closure this week due to private utility work.

As of Monday, Ontario Street will be closed between Princess Avenue and Lorne Avenue.

According to their website, the work will including installing water service through repair and upgrades.

Closures are expected to continue until  Friday, December 14.

Local vehicles will be able to enter through the restricted route.

