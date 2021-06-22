Ontario Summer Games in London, Ont. put off until 2024

The Ontario Summer Games have been cancelled once again for this year due to the pandemic, but they’ll return to London in 2024.

The announcment was made virtually on Tuesday by Heritage, Sport and Tourism Minister Lisa Macleod, along with London Mayor Ed Holder.

“We look ahead to that time and place where COVID no longer dominates our day to day lives,” said Holder. “While we were hopeful for this year, while it has been with so many other events over the last while, that while the pandemic, which impacts us so significantly, changed what we had to do, and changed those plans.”

The announcement comes with a hosting grant of $1 million from the province.

The event is expected to attract 3,400 athletes from across Ontario. The economic impact in the community is estimated at $5 million.

“This does signal hope,” said MacLeod. “Hope for that cultural fabric of what it means to be an Ontarian, and to support sport and recreation, particularly at an elite level.”

The city and and province are partnering with Tourism London and Western University to host the games.

Games are still planned for next year. They will be hosted by Mississauga, Ont. from July 21-24, 2022.