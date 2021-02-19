The provincial government announced a multi-million investment to support local festivals and events across Ontario, help municipalities adapt to new public health measures and create safe ways for residents to reconnect with their community.

The province will provide more than $7 million for 86 events as part of the Reconnect Festival and Event Program.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has had an unprecedented, devastating impact on arts, tourism and culture in the province - our sectors were hit first, hit hardest, and will take the longest to recover," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

Of that funding, $982,468 will give communities across Simcoe Muskoka a big boost towards several local events.

The Blue Mountains 80th Anniversary Celebration and Fire, Ice and Lights at Blue Mountain Village is set to receive $366,275.

Huntsville's Muskoka Winter Lights will take $290,300.

Collingwood's Virtual Santa Experience is to receive $150,768.

Barrie's Barrilicious and TIFT Outdoor Festival will receive $125,625.

While Penetanguishene's 73rd Winterama Carnival and Wasaga Beach's Snowman Mania each receive $25,000.

The government listed drive-by parades with static floats, drive-in music concerts and movies, walking trails and light shows as some examples of COVID-safe events for organizers.