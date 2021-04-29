Ontario surpasses 8,000 coronavirus deaths, 147 new cases in Ottawa

Provincial officials are reporting 147 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday as the province surpassed 8,000 deaths from the virus.

The new case number marks a dip from Wednesday in Ottawa, when public health officials reported 217 new cases.

Provincewide, officials reported more than 3,800 new cases, an increase of about 400 from Wednesday.

Forty-one more people have died provincewide, bringing the death toll during the pandemic in Ontario to 8,029.

On Wednesday, Ottawa surpassed 500 deaths from the virus.

More details on the new local cases are expected from Ottawa Public Health around 12:30 p.m.