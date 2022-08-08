Ontario teen allegedly caught going 60km/h over the speed limit, police say

Police say they have suspended the license of teen after he was caught allegedly speeding on a Hamilton parkway Sunday night.

Hamilton Police said the teen was allegedly driving 152 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway shortly after 11 p.m.

“Another stunt driver has been taken off our streets,” police said in a Tweet issued on Monday.

“The 17-year-old is now facing a 30-day suspension, 14-day impound for the vehicle they were operating and failing to have insurance card.”

Police reminded drivers to slow down and respect the speeding limits around the city.

Morning #HamOnt.



Another #StuntDriver has been taken off our streets after being observed at 152 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on the Linc.



The 17-year-old is now facing a 30 day suspension, 14 day impound for the vehicle they were operating & failing to have insurance card.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/NzCpjW6hMf