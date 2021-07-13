Ontario teen to be awarded for rescue efforts in Collingwood

An Ontario teen who displayed heroism with her brave rescue efforts in Collingwood last summer will receive a medal of recognition.

Jamey Ruth Klassen, 16, from Guelph, will be presented with the Carnegie Medal for risking her life to attempt to save another.

In June 2020, emergency crews were called to Sunset Point after a kayaker capsized roughly 100 metres from shore.

Klassen swam close to 200 metres to rescue the kayaker, who had slipped under the water.

She dove 12 feet to find the man at the bottom of the lake and pulled him to the surface.

The teen managed to swim to shore with one arm while holding the man in the other.

A man paddleboarding nearby heard Klassen shouting and jumped in to help bring the kayaker to shore.

The 40-year-old kayaker was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A total of 18 people will be receiving the Carnegie award this year.