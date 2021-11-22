Ontario tests new train route that goes from Toronto to cottage country

Ontario is testing a new train route that would bring people from downtown Toronto to cottage country.

Ontario Northland tested the route from Union Station to North Bay on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the test run was completed in order to gather data to "bring passenger rail to Northeastern Ontario."

The test run on Monday saw the train travel from North Bay to Toronto and back.

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli travelled on the test trip, along with seven other northern Ontario mayors.

The @OntNorthland test train just passed beautiful Bracebridge!



It’s on ��️ to arrive at Union Station around mid-day.



Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/1WwqqdXV8m

In May, the Ontario government announced details about the train route that aims to connect northern Ontario to the Greater Toronto Area.

The 13-stop train would make stops in communities such as Washago, Gravenhurst and Bracebridge.

This route has not been serviced by a train since 2012. The government did not provide an updated timeline about when the service would begin.

In May, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said the service could be in place by the mid-2020s.