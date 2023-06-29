Ontario to boost paramedic care across the province

It could be seen as 300 more chances to save a life.

The Ontario government is helping more people become paramedics in Ontario by adding more than 300 spaces in college programs across Ontario this year.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for Ontario students are looking to have a career in emergency services to access the world-class training offered at our colleges," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "In partnership with the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs, we are strengthening Ontario's paramedic workforce for years to come."

Detailed in the A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care program, more student spaces in primary care paramedic programs will make it easier for future paramedics to access education and training closer to home.

Expanding the pipeline of talent for the future will also help bolster the paramedic workforce and ensure emergency services are available to respond to emergencies when Ontarians need them.

20 more spaces will be added to primary program at Georgian College which means 50% more students can enroll in the two-year course.

"For us we can produce more graduates for the workforce. That's really the key here so those services are looking to hire that have opportunities, they're going to have more graduates to choose from," said Georgian College President & CEO Kevin Weaver.

“It’s always great to have extra people on the road just because we find ourselves needing more bodies every single day; putting people in seats and getting them to calls where they need to be at the right time," said County of Simcoe Advanced Care Paramedic Adam Smith.

"By expanding enrolment for paramedic programs in Ontario, our government is helping more students gain access to world-class postsecondary training closer to home," said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

The Health Minister said the province is also investing $51-million over three years to hire emergency department staff dedicated to the transfer of patients from ambulances to relieve growing stress on the healthcare system.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides.