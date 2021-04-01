Ontario to enter four-week, provincewide COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday

Ontario will go into a four-week, provincewide shutdown on Saturday as the government pulls its “emergency brake” in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday afternoon that the shutdown will begin on April 3. As a result, in-person dining will be shuttered yet again and further gathering restrictions will go into effect across Ontario.

“All 34 public health regions will move into shutdown for a period of four weeks,” Ford said.

“Friends, right now we're into a third wave of COVID-19. The variants of concern are spreading rapidly. This is a new pandemic. We're now fighting a new enemy.”

The government is using the term “shutdown” to describe the province’s third pandemic lockdown. According to the government’s guidelines, a shutdown—which appears as a sixth, white-coloured tier in the government’s framework—is similar to the old grey zone rules in which retail is allowed to open with strict capacity limits.

Under the guidelines, personal care services and gyms will be closed. Essential retail stores will be able to operate with a 50 per cent capacity limit, while other retail businesses, including big box stores, can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Residents will not be able to gather with anyone outside of their household indoors and outside gatherings will be capped at five people, as long as physical distance can be maintained. .

The province will not be issuing a stay-at-home order, but are asking residents to limit trips outside of their home, unless it's for essential reasons.

Essential reasons to leave your home include trips for food, medication, medical appointments, supporting vulnerable, community members, or exercising outdoors with members of their household.

“We are not going to be producing a stay-at-home order because we saw that last time that it had tremendous ill effect on both children and adults,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said, adding that the government wants people to be able to go outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather, while also adhering to proper health protocols.

“What we are introducing is an emergency brake shutdown that allows some activities to be carried out, but the lockdown we know, with the warmer weather coming, with all that we've asked Ontarians to sacrifice, is too difficult to do and we also of course have to balance any measures that we take with people's mental health as well. So that's why we chose the emergency brake shutdown, rather than the lockdown.”

Schools and child-care centres will remain open and the planned April break for students and teachers will go ahead as planned. Day camps, however, will be required to close.

The shutdown comes as Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Table released new modelling data showing that without a new order, the province will be unable to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants. The report noted that even with new four-week measures and vaccinations in place, admissions to intensive care units could reach 800 by the end of the month.

COVID-19 cases could fall to between 1,000 to 1,500 a day by the end of April if the province activates a shutdown for four weeks, the table said. If no further public health measures are implemented, daily case counts could rise to 6,000 by the end of April.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.