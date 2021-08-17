Ontario to give optometrists $39M as they threaten to withdraw services
Ontario says it will immediately pay $39 million to the province's optometrists to retroactively account for the increased costs of services funded by the government.
The one-time payment comes after optometrists threatened to stop conducting eye exams covered by provincial heath insurance in September.
The province says it hopes the payment will preserve access to care as discussions with optometrists carry on.
It is calling on the Ontario Association of Optometrists to continue negotiations on operating costs and future fee increases.
The Ontario Association of Optometrists has said it has been subject to "years of underfunding," noting that the province paid optometrists $39.15 on average for an exam in 1989 and now pays $44.65 for the service.
The group said the situation has left optometrists absorbing 45 per cent of the cost of an eye exam.
The Ontario Health Insurance Plan covers one annual major eye exam for residents aged 19 and younger, 65 and older, and those with specific medical conditions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.
-
-
Langford seeks artists, vendors, food trucks for new community hubThe City of Langford is looking for artists, retailers and food trucks to help fill out its "Station Avenue revitalization project."
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after vehicle crashes into bus shelter in EtobicokeA pedestrian is fighting for his life after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and fled the scene, Toronto police say.
-
One case of COVID-19 in P.E.I.; Eight cases remainThere is one new case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
-
'Upcoming Warriors' arrive in North BayA group of residential school survivors and their supporters, called the 'Upcoming Warriors,' are walking from Timmins to Ottawa.
-
Coquihalla Hwy. reopened but drivers told 'no stopping' due to wildfiresDays after a raging wildfire forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, the busy route has reopened – with some conditions.
-
Manitoba increasing juror pay and diversityThe Manitoba government has proclaimed legislation that will increase pay for jurors and allow more people to serve on a jury.
-
Spencerville Museum shows off community creativity during pandemic in new exhibitA new exhibit at the Spencerville Mill and Museum takes a look back over the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing items and pictures donated by the community.
-
Regina man dead after rollover near Kamsack: RCMPA Regina man is dead following a single vehicle rollover near Kamsack on Aug. 12.