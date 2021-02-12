The Ontario government has announced that the stay-at-home orders will be lifted next week for all health units in the north except one. Here is what you need to know.

Friday afternoon, the province announced it is reopening 27 public health regions with some limitations.

In a surprise twist, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit will remain under shutdown measures when the lockdown on Sudbury, Manitoulin, Algoma, Timiskaming and Cochrane Districts is lifted at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16.

The Nipissing and Parry Sound Districts will continue to follow lockdown orders until at least Feb. 22 along with Toronto, Peel and York Region Public Health.

As of next Tuesday, four areas of the northeast will move to the province's revised COVID-19 Response Framework. Here is where each health unit will start:

Orange - Restrict:

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Yellow – Protect:

Algoma Public Health

Green – Prevent:

Timiskaming Health Unit

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is being placed under Red-Control and the Northwestern Health Unit under Yellow – Protect.

Health officials said each region will stay at the same level for at least two weeks at a time and the government will assess the impact of safety measures when considering whether to move a region to a different level.

"Public health regions will move up through the levels, if necessary, based on the set indicators and thresholds outlined in the framework," the province said in a news release Friday afternoon.

These changes have been made in consultation with Ontario's chief medical officer of health along with the key indicators such as lower COVID-19 transmission rates, improvements in hospital capacity, and availability of rapid case and contact management.

"While we are cautiously and gradually transitioning some regions out of shutdown, with the risk of new variants this is not a reopening or a return to normal," said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health. "Until vaccines are widely available, it remains critical that all individuals and families continue to adhere to public health measures and stay home as much as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities."

For communities in a region under the Orange – Restrict level or higher, long-term care home visitor restrictions will apply and facilities must implement enhanced testing requirements.

Because of the rise in the COVID-19 variants of concern, the province has added extra protection through an "emergency brake" to allow officials to move a region into Grey – Lockdown as well as issue public health orders to target specific transmission risks in a community.