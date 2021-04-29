Ontario to provide a COVID-19 vaccine update Thursday

The Ontario government will be providing an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Thursday as child-care workers becomes eligible for the shot.

Child-care workers are the latest workplace group to be deemed eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and can, as of today, begin to book appointments using the province’s call centre.

Earlier this week the government said that workers must belong to a licensed facility and must have received a letter from their employer prior to booking.

The province also lowered the age threshold for booking through the provincial system in hot spot zones.

As of Tuesday, individuals aged 45 and up in one of Ontario’s 114 high-risk neighbourhoods are eligible to book their vaccine at a mass immunization clinic.

The age threshold for at-risk neighbourhoods was previously set at 50 years old.

Last week, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the government was studying a recommendation made by Ontario's COVID-19 science table saying that 50 per cent of the province's vaccine supply should be sent to hot spots most in need.

The science table said that prioritizing higher risk neighbourhoods and essential workers will “substantially reduce the overall incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections,” as well as lower hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths.

Under the province’s vaccination plan as of April 7, about 25 per cent of Ontario’s vaccine supply has been directed to the province’s 114 at-risk neighbourhoods.

Thursday’s update will be provided by Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at Queen’s Park.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the news conference live at 1:30 p.m.