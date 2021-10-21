Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan Friday

After more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will reveal details of its strategy to “safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term” on Friday.

Speaking to reporters last week, Premier Doug Ford said the exit plan would provide residents and businesses alike with clear guidelines and timelines for what to expect in the months ahead as the province continues to manage the spread of the virus.

He said the plan would also include details of “where and when” the government may need to reapply public health restrictions should they be required to stop a “surge in transmission.”

“The chief medical officer of health has been clear: the objective is to avoid further lockdowns, and if additional measures are necessary, they will be localized, tailored and aimed at limiting disruption to businesses and families because this is not just a plan for the short term, but for the long term,” Ford said at the time.

Sources with knowledge of the plan told CTV News Toronto earlier this month that the province’s new strategy would aim to lift existing capacity limits on businesses where vaccine certificates are required while maintaining masking requirements.

They also said that the government is looking at potentially relaxing mandatory proof of vaccination rules, as long as the province’s pandemic picture continues on the right trajectory.

Ontario’s COVID-19 situation has improved in recent months with the province logging fewer and fewer infections each day as vaccination rates inch higher and higher.

In fact, on Wednesday, the province reported 304 new infections, marking the lowest daily case total recorded since the beginning of August.

The province has been operating in Step 3 of the reopening plan since July 16, which has seen additional indoor services with larger numbers of people become available with restrictions in place.

Capacity limits for some settings, including sporting and concert venues, were lifted by the government on Oct. 8, though gyms and restaurants were not included in the policy change—a move which industry leaders said was a disappointment.

Friday’s expected announcement comes on the same day that Ontario’s enhanced COVID-19 vaccination QR code certificate goes into effect, which allows fully vaccinated individuals more streamlined access to non-essential settings.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello, Miriam Katawazi and Sean Davidson.