Ontario to release two days' worth of COVID-19 data today

Ontario is expected to reveal two days' worth of COVID-19 statistics today after foregoing yesterday's data drop for Easter Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is due to share the number of new diagnoses and vaccinations this morning.

The province also opted not to share statistics on Good Friday, but on Saturday reported there had been more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 for two days running.

Students will also be back in their classrooms today after the province put an end on Thursday to days of anxiety and speculation about a possible return to remote learning.

School boards had been urging students and teachers to take learning materials home before the Easter long weekend in case the government opted to shutter schools to control surging cases of COVID-19.

But Premier Doug Ford says schools will remain open, because closing them is disastrous for children's mental health.

Instead, the province introduced a "shutdown" that came into effect first thing Saturday morning.

It shuttered restaurant dining rooms and patios, and forced personal care services to close as well.

But retailers -- both essential and non-essential -- can remain open with capacity limits in place.

