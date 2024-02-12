Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
The law from Premier Doug Ford's government – known as Bill 124 – capped salary increases for public sector workers to one per cent a year for three years.
The province says it will not appeal the court's decision and will repeal Bill 124 in the coming weeks.
The Progressive Conservatives enacted the law in 2019 as a way to help the government eliminate a deficit.
A lower court struck it down as unconstitutional and the Appeal Court, in a 2-1 decision, largely upheld that decision, writing that the infringement couldn't be justified.
Unions hailed the ruling as a big victory for workers' rights and urged Ford to listen to the court.
More coming.
