Those hoping to book an in-vehicle road test in parts of Ontario are in luck.

The government announced Friday that regions across Ontario not currently operating under a stay-at-home order or the grey-lockdown level of the province’s colour-coded reopening framework can book a test starting Feb. 16.

"As we safely and gradually transition out of the province-wide shutdown and return to the COVID-19 response framework, it's important that we ensure drivers are able to get tested in order to keep our roads and highways safe," Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, said in a news release.

Passenger road tests across Ontario were cancelled following the province-wide lockdown that began on Dec. 26.

The news comes as the government announced that 27 more public health units would be moved back into the aforementioned colour-coded reopening framework on Feb. 16.

Those regions joined Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, Hasting Prince Edward Public Health and Renfrew County and District Health Unit, which entered the green level of the colour-coded system on Wednesday.

Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay Parry Sound District were not included in today’s announcement, meaning in-vehicle tests in those areas are still off limits. Those regions will continue to operate under the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.

The same rules apply to Niagara Region, which is the only area in the province that will be operating under the grey-lockdown zone come Tuesday.

READ MORE: Where is your region placed in Ontario's 2021 COVID-19 reopening framework

Those who attempt to “region hop” and book an in-vehicle test in a region not currently under lockdown will be turned away, the province said.

If a region is moved back into the grey zone due to the trends of COVID-19 transmission in that area, in-vehicle passenger road testing will be immediately suspended and previously booked appointments will be cancelled with credit.

All DriveTest centres remain open for essential indoor services, such as knowledge tests, with capacity limits and COVID-19 preventative measures in place.