Ontario to restrict travel from Manitoba… cottagers included

Manitobans will not be able to visit their cottages in Ontario starting Monday, after Ontario's premier announced new interprovincial border restrictions.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced his province would be setting up checkpoints at all of Ontario's interprovincial borders.

As of Monday, anyone trying to enter without a valid reason will be turned away.

"We’ll be limiting access to border crossings between Ontario and the provinces of Manitoba and Quebec," he said on Friday, while announcing new restrictions that will be implemented across Ontario.

Ontario's Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the province's travel restrictions include exceptions for those travelling for work, medical care, transporting goods, or exercising Indigenous treaty rights.

"These are tough, but necessary measures to help us overcome this health crisis," Jones said.

A spokesperson for the Ontario government told CTV News Winnipeg these travel restrictions mean no person from Manitoba or Quebec will be allowed into the province unless the person's principal residence is in Ontario.

"Law enforcement will patrol and in some cases be stationed at provincial border crossings between Ontario and both Manitoba and Quebec and will require people entering Ontario to provide a valid reason for entry," the spokesperson said in an email.

"Should an individual not have a valid reason for entry then they will be turned back and required to leave Ontario immediately."

A release from the Province of Manitoba said, with the highly contagious variants of concern, Manitobans are 'strongly discouraged' from all nonessential travel both within the province and interprovincially.

"Consider travel plans carefully," the province said.

It added anyone entering or returning to Manitoba is required to self-isolate for 14 days under current public health orders.