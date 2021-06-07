Ontario to resume in-vehicle road tests next week

Those waiting to book an in-vehicle driving test in Ontario will be able to do so starting next week.

The Ministry of Transportation announced Monday night that road tests will be able to resume provincewide on June 14. At that time, would-be drivers will be able to book G1, G2, M1, and M2 tests at DriveTest centres across the province.

“Due to high demand, tests are available on a first come, first-served basis,” the ministry said in a tweet.

In-vehicle passenger tests have been off limits since April 3, when Ontario entered the provincewide shutdown.

Anyone looking to book a road test is asked to visit DriveTest.ca for more information.

