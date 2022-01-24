More than 330 Ontario schools report absence rates of 30 per cent or higher
More than 300 Ontario schools reported absence rates higher than 30 per cent by the end of last week, after students returned for in-person learning.
The province is no longer publishing information on COVID-19 cases in schools due a restricted testing policy but it is sharing data on absences online, whether or not they are related to the virus.
The province has said families will be notified once 30 per cent of students and staff are absent.
Data published Monday show nearly 337 schools had hit that mark as of Friday and 111 schools had absence rates higher than 50 per cent.
Data was made available for 3,451 of the province's 4,844 schools.
One school in the Niagara Catholic District School Board had an absence rate of 100 per cent -- the reasons for that weren't immediately clear -- and 21 schools had absence rates higher than 80 per cent.
Schools with the 10 highest absence rates included one in Toronto, three in North Bay, two in Parry Sound and one each in Kenora, Sturgeon Falls and South River.
The province reported that 16 schools or 0.3 per cent were closed as of Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.
