Ontario tow truck operators want clarification on Emergencies Act

Ontario's tow truck operators are looking for clarification from the federal government on how the Emergencies Act declaration from Ottawa will impact their industry.

The government invoked the federal law for the first time in the country's history to deal with lingering demonstrations in Ottawa and elsewhere tied to the so-called 'Freedom Convoy.' However, towing companies are reluctant to get involved in clearing the demonstrations.

Mark Graves, president of the Towing Association of Ontario, said the government must lay out exactly how the Act will be applied in the event police ask for help in clearing demonstrations.

"There's no real understanding of how it's enacted, what we're responsible for," said Graves.

"There's been no government contact with us or any of our members, that we're aware of, that has said that we have to do anything or under what statute and what's required."

He said safety is the primary concern among association members. A number of big rigs remain at the protest site in downtown Ottawa, and Graves said towing a transport is a big job in the most ideal circumstances.

"That's under conditions where they want to be towed," he said.

"There's potential to make these vehicles virtually impossible to tow safely. At which case you could be harming equipment, infrastructure and various different things."

Graves is also concerned about the possibility of being called on to tow vehicles that could be carrying hazardous material, including anything weapons-related.

He said once the towing association receives clarification from the feds, it will seek legal counsel on the matter.