Ontario traffic conference returns with 3-day event in Collingwood

A three-day convention to share ideas on traffic accessibility, future planning and safety is being held in Collingwood, Ont., this week.

The Ontario Traffic Council is holding the event to bring together transportation engineers, technologists, and transportation planners from several municipalities across Ontario at the Georgian Bay Hotel and Conference Centre.

The conference was on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's conference included a cycling tour throughout the Town of Collingwood, where hundreds of members participated in the bicycle tour, highlighting the town's award-winning trails.

In 2021, Collingwood received the Silver Bicycle Friendly Community Award through the Share the Road Cycling Coalition and its partner the Canadian Automobile Association.

"There is a focus on active transportation, and we want to make sure municipalities throughout Ontario are able to accommodate that and also a focus on leisure activities and to be able to explore a community like Collingwood is great,' said Geoff Wilkinson, executive director, Ontario Traffic Council.

In addition to a focus on outdoor transportation, presentations within the conference will also concentrate on items such as increased use and developments of roundabouts throughout Ontario, plus updating the lighting traffic lighting system.

The conference began Monday and is set to wrap up Wednesday.