Ontario trucker convicted of killing Edmonton woman in hotel wants mistrial

An Ontario trucker found guilty of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room has applied for a mistrial.

A sentencing hearing was to start today for Bradley Barton, but the proceeding has been postponed.

In February, a jury convicted 52-year-old Barton, who is from Mississauga, Ont., of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue.

Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn.

The trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.

It was the second trial for Barton, as a jury in 2015 found him not guilty of first-degree murder.

The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.