Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know

Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.

The province says indoor gatherings with people from outside your household are allowed this year, as long as they follow the current provincial gathering limits.

Ontario's gathering limits are currently 100 outdoors and 25 indoors.

"We are able to gather together with friends and family for Thanksgiving this year provided public health rules are followed," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday.

The province says that virtual gatherings are still the safest way to celebrate, especially if people in the group are unvaccinated.

Moore said that within a group of fully vaccinated individuals, face covers are no longer necessary.

With people from multiple households who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or status is unknown, you should wear a face covering and physically distance, the province says.

The province is asking hosts to create a list of guests attending in case local public health unit need it for contact tracing.

No one should attend if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are mild, the province says.

Ontario also released guidelines for Halloween this year, saying that trick-or-treating can go ahead.

The province is asking that everyone trick-or-treat outdoors as much as possible.

"Be creative and build the face covering into your costume," the province's guideline says, adding that interactions should be brief with those giving out treats.

"Use hand sanitizer often, especially before and after handling your face covering, after touching frequently touched surfaces, when you arrive home from trick-or-treating, and before and after handling or eating treats."

There is no need to clean or disinfect pre-packaged treats, the province says.

Here's the full list of new guidelines from the province.

THANKSGIVING GATHERINGS

Do not exceed the gathering limit of 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Have the fewest number of people possible at your gathering

Use outdoor spaces whenever possible

Provide all the necessary supplies, including hand sanitizer, soap and water

Open windows, if possible

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces

Ask guests not to attend if they have symptoms, even if they are mild

Make a list of guests attending in case your local public health unit needs it for contact tracing

Remind people of public health advice to follow during the event

Wash your hands before and frequently when preparing and serving food

Have everyone wash their hands before and after eating

Consider participating virtually or not attending the event if you are immunocompromised or at higher risk of severe disease or exposure to COVID-19

REMEMBRANCE DAY EVENTS

Stay home if you have symptoms, even if they are mild

Wear a face covering indoors and wear one outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained or is required

Wash your hands or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently

Consider participating virtually or not attending the event if you are immunocompromised or at higher risk of severe disease and/or exposure to COVID-19

HALLOWEEN

Stay home if you have symptoms, even if they are mild

Trick-or-treat outdoors as much as possible

Be creative and build the face covering into your costume. Remember that a costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering. A costume mask should not be worn over a non-medical mask or face covering because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe.

Do not crowd doorsteps – take turns one at a time

Do not sing or shout for your treats

Keep interactions brief with those giving out treats

Use hand sanitizer often, especially before and after handling your face covering, after touching frequently touched surfaces, when you arrive home from trick-or-treating, and before and after handling or eating treats

There is no need to clean or disinfect pre-packaged treats

If you choose to give out treats: