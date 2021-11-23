Ontario unveils new mobile firefighter training unit

On Tuesday morning, the Ontario government unveiled a new mobile firefighter training unit that will travel to fire services around the province.

The provincial government said the unit is available immediately to fire services in southern and central Ontario.

"The new Mobile Live Fire Training Units simulate real situations involving fire, which forms an important part of firefighter training and complements in-class learning," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg.

Pegg said firefighters would experience real flames, extreme heat, high humidity, severely restricted visibility, and thick smoke during their real-world training.

A second unit is expected to be done by December 2021 and will be available to fire services in northern Ontario in early 2022.

The 16-metre units are designed to operate across the province, including regional training centres and local fire departments.

During Tuesday's press conference, Bradford Fire Chief Brent Thomas said he was honoured to be the first to use the training unit.

"Having this prop on-site to train has given us, and will every fire department, the ability to train at our own pace," said Thomas.

Ontario's Solicitor General Sylvia Jones noted the unit would be in Bradford for two weeks, but the timeframe would depend on how long each fire service needs it.