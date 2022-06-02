Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area

There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.

All incumbents were re-elected and Conservative Rob Flack keeps the seat blue in Elgin-Middlesex-London after Jeff Yurek announced he was stepping down earlier this year.

Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, as declared by CTV News,

Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end.

Horwath announced that she is stepping down from the post she has held for 13 years during her concession speech in Hamilton on Thursday evening following another defeat in the provincial election.

After losing in his own riding, Steven Del Duca told supporters in Vaughn it was time for him to pack it in. He said he asked party president Brian Johns to conduct a leadership race “as soon as is reasonable.”

— With files from CTV News Toronto

London West

NDP Peggy Sattler has been re-elected London-West with 45.1 per cent of the vote. When asked if she had any interest in the NDP leadership with Andrea Horwath stepping down, Sattler told CTV News London, "I expect there will be a caucus meeting shortly after and then we will find out what the next steps are as a party and as a movement.”

London North Centre

Terence Kernaghan has been re-elected as the NDP MPP in London North Centre.

London-Fanshawe

Teresa Armstrong has been re-elected in London-Fanshawe.

Elgin-Middlesex-London

Elgin-Middlesex-London will stay Conservative following Jeff Yurek's reisgnation. Rob Flack has been declared the winner in the riding.

Oxford

Incumbent Ernie Hardeman has been declared the winner in the riding of Oxford.

Huron-Bruce

Progressive Conservative Lisa Thompson has been declared the winner in Huron-Bruce.

Sarnia-Lambton

Bob Bailey has been re-elected to his Conservative seat in Sarnia-Lambton.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

Incumbent Monte McNaughton has been re-elected to his conservative seat in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.