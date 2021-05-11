Ontario will no longer offer first doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Ontario will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to an increase in reports of rare blood clots.

The announcement was made by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on Tuesday afternoon.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution,” Williams said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was being offered to individuals aged 40 and up at numerous pharmacies across the province.

Select pharmacies in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, as well as Ottawa and Windsor-Essex, have started to receive doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Williams added that the decision to pause is also based on the increased and reliable supply of these other vaccine options.

“We maintain that those who received their first dose with the AstraZeneca vaccine did absolutely the right thing to prevent illness, and to protect their families, loved ones, and communities,” Williams said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.