Ontario Winter Games kick off in Renfrew County

The 2023 Ontario Winter Games got underway in Renfrew County on Thursday with a pair of local athletes looking to chase gold in their hometown.

"It's crazy. We were shocked to hear that it was here but we're so excited," said twins Alexis and Jaidyn McGuire.

The 16-year-olds from Arnprior were selected as two of the best under-20 ringette players in the province. Both sisters were also named to the same team among the six that were formed.

The ringette competition is being held at the Nick Smith Centre in Arnprior, where the McGuire twins have played hundreds of times over the last 13 years.

"It's great. This is where they started out was in Arnprior, back in bunnies, so back when they were three and four years old," Jo-Anne McGuire told CTV News.

"So it's great that it's come full circle and they're back in Arnprior to compete at this level."

Ringette was one of two events to kick off the 2023 edition of the Ontario Winter Games, along with futsal which is being hosted in Petawawa.

The games will feature 22 events taking place over a two-week span in nine different communities across the region.

Renfrew County Warden and chair of the 2023 Ontario Winter Games Peter Emon says the event is one of the biggest and most complex the county has ever hosted.

"It's the first of its kind that's been held here and I think it's the first in Ontario in terms of complexity and holding it over two weekends, the nine different communities that are hosting it," Emon said.

"Nobody has done it quite like that before."

By the end of the two weeks, over 6,000 participants and visitors are expected to come into Renfrew County, generating roughly $6 million for the local economies.

"I've already heard from a lot of local restaurants and hotels," says Emon. "All the rooms are booked up; people are reserving times in restaurants."

Due to the spread-out nature of the events, two opening ceremonies will be held in Renfrew at Ma-Te-Way Park. The first is Thursday, and the second is Thursday, Feb. 9.

Local Olympian Melissa Bishop-Nriagu has been named as ambassador for this year's events.

"It's great, not only for our local athletes that are going to be competing but for any athlete competing," says Tina Hunt, chair of special events for the games.

"It just goes to show that across various areas, whether it be the country or the province, that they can strive to be that and strive to work towards that."

It was a positive start to the competition for the McGuire sisters, with their Black Team winning their opening game 3-2.

The twins are hoping a gold medal win in their home arena will help propel them to greater success in their ringette futures.

"I think just we're going out there and trying our best," said Jaidyn. "You never know the outcome, so I think just ending every game knowing you did your best."

"And having fun," added Alexis. "Having fun for sure."