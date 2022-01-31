Ontario woman, 70, dies following single-vehicle crash on New Brunswick highway

A 70-year-old woman from Barrie, Ont., has died following a single-vehicle collision in Salisbury, N.B.

Just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP and emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police say a 70-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A 61-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who were also in the vehicle, were taken to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.