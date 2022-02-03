Ontario woman busted allegedly driving drunk nearly double the speed limit with unbuckled child

A 37-year-old Ontario woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove nearly double the speed limit while drunk with a child in the backseat.

York Regional Police said the Vaughan resident was pulled over on Jan. 29 around 1:30 a.m. after an officer noticed a vehicle driving 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

"The officer stopped the vehicle for speeding and determined the driver was impaired," York Regional Police said in a news release Thursday.

Police said they found a six-year-old child in the backseat not wearing a seatbelt.

Video has been released of the traffic stop, which shows an officer approach a white vehicle and ask the driver why she was going 95 km/h.

"I've never been in this area," the woman can be heard saying.

The officer then asks the woman if she has had any alcohol in past 24 hours, and the woman says, "No."

He can then be heard informing her that he will be conducting a roadside breath test and then says "That's a fail."

"I just don’t like drunk drivers on our roads, especially when they have children in the back seat of the car," the officer says after conducting the test.

He then asks the woman to step out of the vehicle and the child can be heard crying in the background.

The woman has been charged with dangerous driving and 80 plus, which is an impaired driving charge.

"We are not giving up our fight against impaired driving," police said Thursday. "Anyone choosing to put others at risk by driving while impaired should expect to be caught and charged."