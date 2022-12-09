Ontario woman hopes Dion diagnosis brings awareness to 'stiff person syndrome'

An Ottawa woman who suffers from the same rare health condition as Celine Dion hopes the singer’s announcement of her diagnosis brings more awareness to the disease.

Dion announced Thursday she is postponing a number of shows to focus on getting better after she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome.

The condition has been the cause of her muscle spasms, forcing her to postpone concerts.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about what I’ve been going through,” said Dion in a video posted to her Instagram page.

The singing sensation said the condition affects one in a million people.

“While we are still learning about this rare condition. We now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I’ve been having,” she said in her video. “It’s been causing me difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Dion postponing her European tour dates from February to April as well as cancelling a run of shows from May to June. Dion’s shows from August to October are scheduled to go ahead.

“I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery and I’m doing everything that I can to recuperate,” she said in her video.

Tracie Labonte, who lives near Cornwall, Ont. was diagnosed with the same disorder in October, but has been suffering with symptoms related to the disorder since 2016.

Labonte says when her symptoms started, she needed a walker and then a wheelchair, but now her condition has worsened.

”I can’t walk, there are days that I can’t sit in my wheelchair because my legs won’t bend,” she said.

Both Labonte and her husband are hoping Dion’s diagnosis will help educate the public on the rare condition.

“I’m so thankful Celine Dion was brave enough to come forward because know a lot of celebrities don’t want to disclose their ailments but because it’s so rare, most of the doctors my wife spoke to said I have no idea what that is,” said Jamie Labonte, Tracie’s husband.

While the disorder is incurable, Labonte is fundraising for her ongoing treatments to manage the symptoms of the disorder.