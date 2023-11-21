Ontario woman, man tried to deliver drugs to N.B. jail via drone: RCMP

An Ontario man and woman are in custody after a drug trafficking investigation in New Brunswick.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers received a report of people trying to deliver drugs to a correctional facility in Renous via a drone around 9 p.m. on Nov. 11. An employee at the facility said they spotted the drone on a security camera.

The drone crashed on the property and was later seized along with a package believed to contain cannabis, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs.

Police say they stopped a suspicious vehicle and arrested a driver and a passenger. A search of the vehicle uncovered a drone controller and several electronic devices.

Tay-Shan Stevenson, 23, and Marisa Linscott-Wiltshire, 29, appeared in court on Nov. 14 and were jointly charged with:

unlawful trafficking of methamphetamine

obstructing a peace officer

unlawful distribution of illicit cannabis

Linscott-Wiltshire was released on conditions. Stevenson had a bail hearing set for Tuesday.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.