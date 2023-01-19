Ontario woman missing for weeks may be in Winnipeg

A northwestern Ontario woman who has been missing for weeks may be in Winnipeg.

According to the Thunder Bay Police Service, Latanya Tait, 25, was last seen on Jan. 1 in the area of Oliver Road and Golf Links Road in Thunder Bay. Tait’s family has become increasingly concerned about her well-being.

Now, police in Winnipeg are asking residents to keep and eye for Tait, adding that she may be in the city.

Police describe Tait as five feet 10 inches, with a medium build. She has medium-length, curly brown hair and brown eyes. Tait was last seen wearing a dark-coloured parka with a fur-trimmed hood, a purple hoody, black pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information on Tait’s location can call Thunder Bay police at 807-684-1200, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.