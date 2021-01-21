A realtor from Sudbury, Ontario is dealing with a case of mistaken identity after she became the target of online backlash actually aimed at a Texas realtor with the same name who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“It was midafternoon [on January 6] and all of a sudden we got a really angry message on one of our platforms,” Jenna Ryan said on CTV’s Your Morning Thursday. “We shrugged it off, thinking it was just some weird internet thing… but then hours later we got a negative review on one of our social platforms – and we’ve never had a negative review.”

Ryan said she figured something was wrong as the online backlash started all at once, and “snowballed” from there.

Some of the voicemails and messages Ryan received have been violent and threatening – but Ryan says she isn’t worried about her safety.

“To make it a little bit easier to deal with, I don’t believe that there is a local threat to my safety,” she explained. “Most of the targeted people [sending messages] come from south of the border, obviously just misinformation – so I am not worried about myself locally.”

But her business, which relies heavily on social media to grow and network, is taking a hit with negative reviews.

“Most people begin their search [for a realtor] online, and we have received negative reviews or one star reviews on our Facebook page and Google business page,” she said. “People have been good about removing them or changing the reviews once we explain ourselves, but there are people who challenge it and we have been trying to provide them with as much information as possible to prove that we are not the same person.”

Dallas-area realtor Jenna Ryan is facing federal charges related to her alleged participation in storming the Capitol and the violence that ensued. She filmed herself on social media several times throughout the assault, at one point turning the camera on her face saying “Ya’ll know who to hire for your realtor, Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”

She later turned herself in to the FBI, and asked then-U.S. President Donald Trump to pardon her.