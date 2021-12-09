Ontario woman scammed out of nearly $2,000 after clicking on a pop-up ad

As many people try to finish their online shopping in time for the holidays, scammers are looking for new ways to steal their money.

“I’m embarrassed, because I fell for it,” said Cindy Fetterly of Huntsville, Ont. who clicked on a pop-up ad while surfing the internet.

Fetterly said when the pop-up appeared on her screen it said “look inside this giant alligator, look what it ate and I clicked on that."

As soon as Fetterly clicked on the pop-up her computer froze and appeared to be taken over by scammers.

“Four windows came up saying you've been hacked, you've been hacked and it said to call this number," said Fetterly.

Fetterly called a number she thought was for Microsoft, but it was actually the fraudsters who ended up taking over her computer and were able to get into her accounts.

In the end they convinced her to hand over $1,900 in gift cards to repair her computer issues, which they said would be refunded, but in the end she never heard from them again.

Greg Young is the Vice President of Cybersecurity at Trend Micro and he says the Microsoft Scam has been circulating for many years.

“Microsoft or your internet service provider will never do that (try to take control of your computer) and they will never ask for your passwords," said Young.

Young said if you click on a pop-up that appears to take control of your computer, you are better off shutting down your system than calling the number they suggest, which will most likely take you to a criminal call centre where scammers work off scripts trying to get you to give up access to your computer.

Young said a more prevalent scam leading up to the holidays is the fake delivery notice scam, where criminals use e-mails, texts and pop-ups to send you fake shipment notifications.

“One of the most common scams now are fake delivery notices that will have a DHL logo and look realistic saying you missed this delivery," said Young.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the fake shipping notice is currently the number one scam going into the holidays.

About 32 per cent of phishing victims say they were deceived by a fake e-mail, text or pop-up with median losses reaching about $1,000.

Another scam to watch out for online is the flash sale, a pop-up ad that rushes you to make a quick decision to try and get a good deal on a product.

“It may be an ad for a new PlayStation for $100 that says you've only got two minutes to buy it. Of course, when a deal is too good to be true, they always are," said Young.

To avoided being hacked, don’t click on suspicious emails, links or pop-ups and keep software and anti-virus protection up-to-date.

You should also regularly backup your data on an external drive or the cloud.

Fetterly wished she would have ignored the pop-up she saw which would have saved her from losing $1,900.