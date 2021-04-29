Ontario woman shares she experienced severe symptoms after AstraZeneca vaccine

Marg Sheben-Edey says she experienced severe symptoms after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Twelve hours later, it started with chills," she describes. "Earth-shattering headache by two o'clock in the morning along with a high fever."

According to the Ontario woman, the symptoms lasted about 24 hours.

On Thursday, several people took to CTV's Twitter claiming similar flu-like symptoms after receiving the same COVID-19 vaccine.

"My shot was last Thursday (April 22). I felt fine until evening....no appetite, headache, mild fever and sore arm. By 11 pm, it was a full migraine, aches, exhausted and a fever of 102. Friday morning, I could only work 1/2 day, so I slept all aft. By Sat morning, I was great," posted one woman.

"I got my Covid shot Tues(AstraZeneca) when I got up yesterday morning. I felt like a truck had run me down in the night. Slept most of the day, ate very little, mild fever. Today I feel a little tired but much better. My husband got his Tues as well, but he got Pfizer. He was fine," posted another.

Scheben-Edey said another symptom developed and lasted nearly two weeks. "Quite significant swollen glands under my arm where I got the injection, and that lasted for 15 days," she said.

Scheden-Edey has since recovered and said she feels grateful to have received a shot even though she had severe symptoms.

The AstraZeneca vaccine made headlines after reports surfaced about the possibility of developing blood clots following the shot.

Dr. Sohail Gandhi, the former Ontario Medical Association's president, says blood clots caused by vaccines are incredibly rare.

"You're 250 times more likely to get a blood clot from flying across the ocean than you are to get it from the AstraZeneca vaccine," said Dr. Gandhi.

Although unlikely, Dr. Gandhi said if you feel unwell four days after the shot, there are a few symptoms to look for, such as severe headaches, neurologic symptoms like having trouble speaking or seeing, and having difficulty using your arms and legs. He noted if you experience these symptoms seek medical attention.

Health officials and political leaders continue to strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated with the first shot available.

Dr. Gandhi mentioned five to ten per cent of people would experience symptoms after receiving any vaccine within the first two days.